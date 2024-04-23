Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 189.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,360 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,965,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,405,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,989,000 after buying an additional 1,394,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,806,000 after buying an additional 1,240,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,088,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,469,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

