Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$25.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.60.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

TSE AGI traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$20.68. The company had a trading volume of 405,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,553. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.80 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.85.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$346.65 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.7762158 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.