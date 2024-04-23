Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $34.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.45. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephanie B. Mudick acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.11 per share, with a total value of $74,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,082.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,315 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,647.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,800 shares of company stock worth $308,838. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,355,000 after buying an additional 157,987 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,542,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,469,000 after buying an additional 96,551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 184,647 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 980,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 175,854 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 80.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 725,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,032,000 after buying an additional 323,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

