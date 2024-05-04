MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.
MGP Ingredients Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of MGPI traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. 157,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.93. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $75.78 and a 12 month high of $124.96.
Insider Activity
In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Erika Lapish acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $42,823. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MGPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
About MGP Ingredients
MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.
