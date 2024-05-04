MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of MGPI traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. 157,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.93. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $75.78 and a 12 month high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Erika Lapish acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $42,823. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

