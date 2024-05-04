Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Amarin Stock Down 0.9 %

AMRN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,743. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Amarin has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

