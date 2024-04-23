Aion 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $32.54 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $32.54 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00089539 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00034794 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00013418 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002972 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

