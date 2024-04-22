Diversified LLC Sells 111 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Diversified LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.6% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.17. 890,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,197. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

