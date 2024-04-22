Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,936 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.46. 1,351,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,009. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $25.14.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

