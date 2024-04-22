Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.50-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globe Life from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.39. 3,944,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.65. Globe Life has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.