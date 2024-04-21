D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 153,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 62,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,871. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.