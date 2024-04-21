Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 419 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Sysco by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 88,211 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Sysco Stock Up 1.4 %

SYY traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

