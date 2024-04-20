XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 132,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

