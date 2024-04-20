Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Wayfair Price Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $59,610.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,807.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $88,434.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,912,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,807.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,808 shares of company stock worth $5,445,222 in the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

