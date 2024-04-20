UCB SA Announces Dividend of $0.46 (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4574 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
UCB Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $64.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35. UCB has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $65.00.
UCB Company Profile
