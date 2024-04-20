Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Telecom Argentina Trading Up 2.7 %
TEO opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.76 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. On average, analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Argentina
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.