Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Source Capital Stock Up 0.8 %
Source Capital stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Source Capital has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $42.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24.
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
