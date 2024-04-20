Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Source Capital stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Source Capital has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $42.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Source Capital by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 83.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Source Capital by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

