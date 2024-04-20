Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) & The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Critical Review

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Free Report) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Securitas AB (publ) and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Securitas AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A The GEO Group 4.72% 9.43% 3.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Securitas AB (publ) and The GEO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Securitas AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The GEO Group $2.41 billion 0.77 $107.32 million $0.76 19.17

Analyst Recommendations

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Securitas AB (publ).

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Securitas AB (publ) and The GEO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Securitas AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A The GEO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The GEO Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.54%. Given The GEO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Securitas AB (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Securitas AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of The GEO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Securitas AB (publ) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Securitas AB (publ)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Securitas North America, Securitas Europe, and Securitas Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, canine security, reception, loss prevention, screening, and track and trace services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers. The company also provides remote video solutions; aviation security services, such as physical security, airline security, hospitality, and consultancy related services; and electronic security services. In addition, it offers fire and safety; enterprise risk management services, such as risk and security management, executive protection, corporate investigations, and due diligence services; and intelligent security and home alarm services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

