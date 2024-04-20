Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.31. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oragenics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. 18.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.