NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading 5.3% Higher

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.20. 363,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 916,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $918.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.40.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,857.46% and a negative return on equity of 81.56%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextNav by 173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NextNav during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in NextNav during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in NextNav by 189.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
