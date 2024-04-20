Mitch C. Hill Sells 6,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,425,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NARI opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,286.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 42.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

