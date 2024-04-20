Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 9.7% Lower This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $52.49 million and approximately $325,444.90 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,512,928 coins and its circulating supply is 35,899,121 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,506,559 with 35,894,332 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.46648384 USD and is up 6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $384,059.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

