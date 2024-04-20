KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

KULR opened at 0.45 on Tuesday. KULR Technology Group has a 52-week low of 0.10 and a 52-week high of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $57.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at KULR Technology Group

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total transaction of 104,788.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,268,027 shares in the company, valued at 4,137,727.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

About KULR Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,205,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 97,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

