KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.
KULR Technology Group Stock Performance
KULR opened at 0.45 on Tuesday. KULR Technology Group has a 52-week low of 0.10 and a 52-week high of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $57.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at KULR Technology Group
In related news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total transaction of 104,788.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,268,027 shares in the company, valued at 4,137,727.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group
About KULR Technology Group
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
