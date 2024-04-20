Jefferies Financial Group Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$14.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.05.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

CPG stock opened at C$11.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.16 and a 52 week high of C$12.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Point Energy

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Articles

