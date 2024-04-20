Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HALO. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. The business had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,196,800 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,918,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after acquiring an additional 563,989 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

