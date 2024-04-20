DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) vs. International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Financial Comparison

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Free Report) and DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Monetary Systems and DoorDash.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A DoorDash 0 9 15 0 2.63

DoorDash has a consensus price target of $130.52, indicating a potential upside of 2.63%. Given DoorDash’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

90.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares International Monetary Systems and DoorDash’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DoorDash $8.64 billion 5.95 -$558.00 million ($1.43) -88.94

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoorDash.

Volatility and Risk

International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A DoorDash -6.46% -8.49% -5.57%

Summary

DoorDash beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems Ltd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. It also offers membership products, including DashPass and Wolt+; DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, which are white-label delivery fulfillment services that enable merchants that have generated consumer demand through their channels to fulfill demand using its platform; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. In addition, the company enables merchants to advertise and promote on its platform to acquire consumers. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

