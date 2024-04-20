Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) PT Raised to $126.00 at Citigroup

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CINF. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.57.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day moving average is $108.48. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

