BTIG Research Trims D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Target Price to $169.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.06.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.5 %

DHI stock opened at $142.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.67.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.