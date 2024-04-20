Barclays Upgrades Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $69.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after purchasing an additional 606,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

