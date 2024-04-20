Analyzing Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) and WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Health Catalyst and WELL Health Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 4 7 0 2.64 WELL Health Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus price target of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 116.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

85.0% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Health Catalyst and WELL Health Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $295.94 million 1.10 -$118.15 million ($2.10) -2.66 WELL Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WELL Health Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Health Catalyst.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and WELL Health Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -39.92% -12.19% -6.51% WELL Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It offers services expertise solutions comprising data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada. It also engages in developing digital health applications. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc. and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

