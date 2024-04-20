Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGTI. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $199,244.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,966,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,216,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $47,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,562.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,928 shares of company stock worth $293,460 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Agiliti by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 144.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.99 million. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

