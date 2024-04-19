Xponance Inc. Sells 2,878 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $134.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

