Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.53

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 2508833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,456 shares of company stock valued at $270,423. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

