Verge One Day Volume Tops $11.84 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $94.53 million and $11.84 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,061.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.29 or 0.00741603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00125411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00040376 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.74 or 0.00181420 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00042486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00102543 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

