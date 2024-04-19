VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

VEON Stock Down 0.9 %

VEON stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. VEON has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62,633 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

