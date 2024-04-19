Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 10,102 call options on the company. This is an increase of 122% compared to the average volume of 4,543 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. 1,446,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,949. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $845.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.02.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.