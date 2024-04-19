The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.55. 34,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 89,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The RMR Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $709.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2,724.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 930.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

