SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.48). The business had revenue of C$211.02 million during the quarter.

