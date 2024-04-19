Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) PT Lowered to $1.00

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Sharecare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sharecare

Sharecare Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $0.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $227.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.26. Sharecare has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sharecare

(Get Free Report)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.