Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) PT Lowered to $1.00

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Sharecare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Sharecare
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sharecare
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
