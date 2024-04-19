Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Trimmed by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 250,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 76,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 670,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.87. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

