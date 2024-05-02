First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 18,942 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,033,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 476,907 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 117,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.3 %

PHG stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $26.69. 401,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,390. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.