Norden Group LLC Reduces Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Norden Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Trading Down 1.0 %

SHEL stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $228.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

