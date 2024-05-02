First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,227 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $59.07. 366,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The company has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

