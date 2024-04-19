Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,898,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,836. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

