Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Schlumberger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Read Our Latest Report on SLB

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,742,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,077,000 after buying an additional 2,412,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 179.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,736,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,024,000 after buying an additional 1,756,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,883,928,000 after buying an additional 1,753,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.