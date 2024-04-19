Safe (SAFE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $41.50 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00003088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $41.50 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00086227 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00032770 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012818 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99078702 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.