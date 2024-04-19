Robert W. Baird Lowers Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $86.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WH stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.