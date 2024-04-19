KeyCorp Trims Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price to $65.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XEL. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.14. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $71.32.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

