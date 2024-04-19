Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,688 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 125,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.04. 963,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,316. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

