Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.50 Million Stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 136.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,146 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 6.73% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 34,752 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 96,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA COMB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. 56,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,378. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

