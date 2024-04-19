Rakuten Securities Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $121.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.14. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.25.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

